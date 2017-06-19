Elephant tumbles from hill, dies
Sarder Shariful Islam, assistant director of the Directorate of Environment , quoting locals said a herd of six elephants went to the hills near Veterinary University campus and one of them took the tumble. Ali Kabir, divisional forest officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, said the area was known as a sanctuary for elephants.
