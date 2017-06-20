Eighty-six fishermen missing, three bodies recovered from sea in Bangladesh
Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the Bay of Bengal, where 86 fishermen remain missing after a cyclonic storm in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, police said. The storm also wrecked makeshift camps at Kutupalong, Balukhali and Ledha that housed Rohingya refugees, more than 350,000 of whom have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC