Eighty-six fishermen missing, three bodies recovered from sea in Bangladesh

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the Bay of Bengal, where 86 fishermen remain missing after a cyclonic storm in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, police said. The storm also wrecked makeshift camps at Kutupalong, Balukhali and Ledha that housed Rohingya refugees, more than 350,000 of whom have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar .

