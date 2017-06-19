Eid-ul-Fitr likely tomorrow

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslims, will be observed tomorrow if the Shawal moon is seen this evening. The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit today at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation to decide on the matter.

Chicago, IL

