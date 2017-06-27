Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated

A child is all smiles as she holds onto the harness of the chair carousal ride in the capital's Shishu Park at Shahbagh. Photo: PID, Star Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the two largest religious festivals of the Muslims, was celebrated amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour all over the country on Monday.

Chicago, IL

