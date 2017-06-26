Eid el-Fitr 2017 Celebrations in 10 S...

Eid el-Fitr 2017 Celebrations in 10 Stunning Pictures

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Eid el-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the globe as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It starts with the sighting of the new moon, this year falling on the night of the 24th and 25th of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC