Duty hike to raise illegal import of handsets
The budget proposal to increase customs duty on imports of mobile handsets will encourage unscrupulous people to smuggle cell phones into the country to evade the additional tax, said importers yesterday. Finance Minister AMA Muhith in his budget proposals on Thursday announced to double the customs duty on import of mobile handsets to 10 percent.
