Desperate Rohingya seek new escape routes from Bangladesh

20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Death is ever present in the squalid camps that more than 300,000 Rohingya are forced to call home AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN DHAKA: In squalid camps in Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled violence and persecution in neighbouring Myanmar dream of a better life abroad -- and rely on increasingly high-tech trafficking networks to get them there. Dhaka denies new arrivals refugee status and, after a major crackdown sealed off the ocean routes traditionally used to traffic migrants to Southeast Asia, many Rohingya are turning to complex smuggling operations to escape Bangladesh.

