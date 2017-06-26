Desperate Rohingya seek new escape routes from Bangladesh
Death is ever present in the squalid camps that more than 300,000 Rohingya are forced to call home AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN DHAKA: In squalid camps in Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled violence and persecution in neighbouring Myanmar dream of a better life abroad -- and rely on increasingly high-tech trafficking networks to get them there. Dhaka denies new arrivals refugee status and, after a major crackdown sealed off the ocean routes traditionally used to traffic migrants to Southeast Asia, many Rohingya are turning to complex smuggling operations to escape Bangladesh.
