Death toll rises to 152 in Bangladesh landslides

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 16 : The death toll following incessant downpour and landslides in Bangladesh has risen to 152, as another three bodies, including that of an army soldier Md Azizur Rahman, was recovered in Rangamati region, reports the Dhaka Tribune. Several people were killed in the hilly areas of Chittagong, Rangamati and Bandarban in Bangladesh following incessant downpour and landslides late Tuesday night.

