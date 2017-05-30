Cyclone Mora: UN calls for sheltering victims

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has said urgent shelter is needed for those affected in Bangladesh and Myanmar by the cyclone Mora that swept across the Bay of Bengal earlier this week damaging thousands of homes in the two countries. "Many refugees and internally displaced people are among the local victims," said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic at a press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

