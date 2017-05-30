Cyclone Mora: UN calls for sheltering...

Cyclone Mora: UN calls for sheltering victims

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has said urgent shelter is needed for those affected in Bangladesh and Myanmar by the cyclone Mora that swept across the Bay of Bengal earlier this week damaging thousands of homes in the two countries. "Many refugees and internally displaced people are among the local victims," said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic at a press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Threat Against Sultana: Rights groups slam Hefajat 5 hr Scum of the earth 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC