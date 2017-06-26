Ctg-rangamati Road: Reopens partly after 8 days
Bangladesh Army and Roads and Highways Department restore communication between Rangamati and the rest of the country, albeit for light vehicles yesterday. Photo: Anurup Kanti Das Road communication between Rangamati and Chittagong was restored yesterday on a limited scale after the authorities had repaired and opened a severely damaged area of the highway at Sapchhari point, nine days into the devastating landslide in the district and elsewhere.
