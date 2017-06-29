Crane accident hampers container hand...

Crane accident hampers container handling at Chittagong port

Read more: The Daily Star

Container handling at Chittagong port has been badly hampered for the last four days following an accident during the berthing of a vessel at a jetty on June 25 which left two gantry cranes damaged. Berthing has remained suspended at the jetty, one of the two at Chittagong Container Terminal , leading to a congestion of container vessels waiting at sea.

Chicago, IL

