Chinese loans may put Bangladesh in debt trap

Bangladesh has resisted the move to change pattern of loans for the projects which are part of grandiose OBOR ... Read More China is arm-twisting Bangladesh to convert soft loans it offered -during President Xi Jinping 's visit to Dhaka last year -to commercial credit with apparently no headway into projects for which the amount was earmarked. Bangladesh, however, has resisted the move to change pattern of loans for the projects which are part of grandiose OBOR project connecting China with rest of Asia, Africa and Europe.

Chicago, IL

