BSF detains 4 Bangladeshi kids in Dinajpur

Border Security Force today detained four Bangladeshi children from the Indian side of the Bangladesh-India border at Hili area, south of Dinajpur. All the four detainees, Emon Islam, Shagor Mali, Chanchal Mali and Khokon Mohonto alias Badhon have been sent to a safe home by court after they were handed over to Child Welfare Committee.

