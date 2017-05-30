BSF detains 4 Bangladeshi kids in Din...

BSF detains 4 Bangladeshi kids in Dinajpur

Border Security Force today detained four Bangladeshi children from the Indian side of the Bangladesh-India border at Hili area, south of Dinajpur. All the four detainees, Emon Islam, Shagor Mali, Chanchal Mali and Khokon Mohonto alias Badhon have been sent to a safe home by court after they were handed over to Child Welfare Committee.

