BGB man goes missing in Teesta

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh went missing after he jumped into the Teesta river for nabbing alleged cattle smugglers in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat early today. A five-member of diver team of fire service has been conducting a search operation after Sumon Miah, 30, BGB Lance Nayek of Dahagram BGB camp, went missing at the bordering part of the river in Abuler Char area of Dahagram around 2:00am, BGB official sources said.

