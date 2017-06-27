Bangladesh's trade with Nepal, Bhutan hit due to Darjeeling unrest
Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 28 : Bangladesh's trade with Bhutan and Nepal has been affected due to the ongoing unrest in India's Darjeeling city, as most of the trade takes place through this route. Darjeeling has been rocked by protests demanding a separate state for the majority Nepali-speaking Gorkhas.
