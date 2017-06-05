Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion n...

Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion now pursuing Canadian wanted on genocide charges

22 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Bangladesh police say they are searching for a Canadian who has been living in Dhaka for seven years despite being wanted in Ontario for promoting a genocide against Jews. The elite Rapid Action Battalion of the Bangladesh Police said Wednesday it intended to apprehend Salman Hossain, a former Toronto resident wanted by Ontario Provincial Police.

Chicago, IL

