Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion now pursuing Canadian wanted on genocide charges
Bangladesh police say they are searching for a Canadian who has been living in Dhaka for seven years despite being wanted in Ontario for promoting a genocide against Jews. The elite Rapid Action Battalion of the Bangladesh Police said Wednesday it intended to apprehend Salman Hossain, a former Toronto resident wanted by Ontario Provincial Police.
