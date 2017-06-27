Bangladesh's Export to UK: Zero-duty ...

Bangladesh's Export to UK: Zero-duty benefit to stay even after Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

The UK will continue to provide zero-duty benefit on import of goods from Bangladesh and 47 other least developed countries even after Brexit, mainly to help the poorest nations reduce poverty. Bangladeshi businesspeople have hailed the decision of the UK, Bangladesh's third largest export destination after the US and Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC