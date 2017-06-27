Bangladesh's Export to UK: Zero-duty benefit to stay even after Brexit
The UK will continue to provide zero-duty benefit on import of goods from Bangladesh and 47 other least developed countries even after Brexit, mainly to help the poorest nations reduce poverty. Bangladeshi businesspeople have hailed the decision of the UK, Bangladesh's third largest export destination after the US and Germany.
