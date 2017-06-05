Bangladesh Trains Girls to Fight Onli...

Bangladesh Trains Girls to Fight Online Predators

Bangladesh has begun training thousands of school girls to protect them from being blackmailed or harassed online following an alarming rise in cybercrimes. The Information & Communication Technology Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Post, Telecommunication & Information Technology recently finished conducting a pilot project in which female students from urban areas were taught how to keep themselves safe if they faced online threats.

