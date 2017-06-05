Bangladesh Trains Girls to Fight Online Predators
Bangladesh has begun training thousands of school girls to protect them from being blackmailed or harassed online following an alarming rise in cybercrimes. The Information & Communication Technology Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Post, Telecommunication & Information Technology recently finished conducting a pilot project in which female students from urban areas were taught how to keep themselves safe if they faced online threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC