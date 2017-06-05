Bangladesh to stand for labour rights...

Bangladesh to stand for labour rights in ILC meet

5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh will stand for implementation of the International Labour Organisation convention and protection of labour rights before the ongoing 106th International Labour Conference at Geneva in Switzerland. The position of Bangladesh over this issue will be discussed at the ILC on June 14 where Law Minister Anisul Huq will lead a 38-member delegation to represent the country.

