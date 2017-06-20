Bangladesh summons U.S. diplomat to p...

Bangladesh summons U.S. diplomat to protest arrest of envoy in New York

11 hrs ago

Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned a United States diplomat on Tuesday to express dismay over the arrest of the country's deputy consul general in New York on charges of labor trafficking and assault. The deputy consul general Mohammed Shaheldul Islam was indicted on Monday on charges of using threats and intimidation to force his servant to work without pay, a New York City prosecutor said.

