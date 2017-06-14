Bangladesh storm kills 3, destroys thousands of homes
A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village in Kalutara Almost 600,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters, schools and offices before the storm battered the coastal district of Cox's Bazar at the speed of 135 kilometers per hour early Tuesday. Emergency officials evacuated residents of those cities; about 200,000 were removed from Cox's Bazar and 150,000 from Chittagong, and sent to shelters, school and government offices.
