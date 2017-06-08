Bangladesh ready with evacuation plan...

Bangladesh ready with evacuation plans as cyclone nears

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village in Kalutara Cox's Bazar district chief Mohammad Ali Hussin said at least 15,000 houses in the district had been destroyed and he had unconfirmed reports of three people killed and dozens injured, including several Rohingya refugees . Numerous 22,000 residents of Cox's Bazar's Moheshkahli Island, where 10,000 people died in a cyclone in 1991, were already moving to cyclone shelters.

