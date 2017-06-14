Bangladesh landslides kill more than 100
More than 100 people have died in Bangladesh after heavy rains triggered landslides in the country's hilly south-east, police and medical officials said on Tuesday. Sixty-seven people were killed in Rangamati, 27 in Chittagong and seven others in the neighbouring district of Bandarban following 48 hours of incessant rain, according to local authorities.
