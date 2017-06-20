Bangladesh landslides kill at least 48

At least 48 people have been killed in landslides triggered by strong rains in three hilly districts of southeastern Bangladesh, officials and media reports said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35821527.ece/6a549/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-38f575c1-b278-4269-bd49-b768e1bf0cf7_I1.jpg At least 48 people have been killed in landslides triggered by strong rains in three hilly districts of southeastern Bangladesh, officials and media reports said.

