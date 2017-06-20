Bangladesh landslides kill 26, say po...

Bangladesh landslides kill 26, say police

At least 26 people were killed in landslides triggered by rains in Bangladesh, news agency AFP, quoting the police, reported on Tuesday. A depression in the Bay of Bengal saw rains batter the hilly parts in the south.

Chicago, IL

