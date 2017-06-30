Bangladesh govt reduces RMG corporate tax to 12%
Corporate tax for the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh has been reduced from 15 per cent to 12 per cent and the same has gone down to 10 per cent from 14 per cent for green RMG factories, as per the Finance Bill for 2017-18 that has been approved in the country 's Parliament. It is expected to encourage the sector to expand investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC