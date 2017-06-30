Bangladesh govt reduces RMG corporate tax to 12%

Corporate tax for the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh has been reduced from 15 per cent to 12 per cent and the same has gone down to 10 per cent from 14 per cent for green RMG factories, as per the Finance Bill for 2017-18 that has been approved in the country 's Parliament. It is expected to encourage the sector to expand investment.

