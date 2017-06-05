Bangladesh flood victims starving

Dhaka[Bangladesh], June 6 : Flood victims in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar may be forced to starve as they are yet to receive relief materials after flash floods in April have destroyed embankments and roads, leaving more than 100,000 people marooned without sufficient food and drinking water. Meanwhile, the floods show no sign of improvement Monu River continues to flow 90 cm above the danger level.

