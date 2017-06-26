Bangladesh downgraded in US 'trafficking in persons' report
Washington, June 28 - The US government has downgraded Bangladesh in the 'trafficking in persons' report for not taking firm steps to deal with the threat, a media report said. The report released by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday said that Dhaka does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, bdnews24 reported.
