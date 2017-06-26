Bangladesh downgraded in US 'traffick...

Bangladesh downgraded in US 'trafficking in persons' report

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Washington, June 28 - The US government has downgraded Bangladesh in the 'trafficking in persons' report for not taking firm steps to deal with the threat, a media report said. The report released by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday said that Dhaka does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, bdnews24 reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC