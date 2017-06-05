Bangladesh arrests garment factory ow...

Bangladesh arrests garment factory owner for funding militants

Dhaka, Jun 12 Bangladesh police have arrested a wealthy businessman who was a senior member of a banned Islamist group that killed 22 people in the country's worst terror attack at a popular cafe here. Imran Ahmed, the owner of a garment factory, and his driver Shamim Mia were arrested near the capital during a raid on Saturday, the elite Rapid Action Battalion said.

