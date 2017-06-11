Bangladesh arrests factory owner for ...

Bangladesh arrests factory owner for suspected link to militant group

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Imran Ahmed, 37, managing director of Jim Tex, has been arrested along with his driver by anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion for their alleged involvement with the "Neo JMB", Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the force's legal and media wing, told journalists in Dhaka Sunday. The Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, was blamed for the deadly attack on July 1, 2016 at a Spanish cafe in Dhaka, which killed 22 people, mostly foreigners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC