Bangladesh arrests factory owner for suspected link to militant group

Imran Ahmed, 37, managing director of Jim Tex, has been arrested along with his driver by anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion for their alleged involvement with the "Neo JMB", Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the force's legal and media wing, told journalists in Dhaka Sunday. The Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, was blamed for the deadly attack on July 1, 2016 at a Spanish cafe in Dhaka, which killed 22 people, mostly foreigners.

