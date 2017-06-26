Bangladesh among worst countries for ...

Bangladesh among worst countries for workers: ITUC

Bangladesh is among the top 10 worst countries in the world for workers as they are exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labour practices due to inaccessibility to rights, said the International Trade Union Confederation. The Brussels-based organisation is the world's largest trade union federation representing 181 million workers through its 340 affiliated organisations within 163 countries and territories.

Chicago, IL

