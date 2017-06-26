Bangladesh among worst countries for workers: ITUC
Bangladesh is among the top 10 worst countries in the world for workers as they are exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labour practices due to inaccessibility to rights, said the International Trade Union Confederation. The Brussels-based organisation is the world's largest trade union federation representing 181 million workers through its 340 affiliated organisations within 163 countries and territories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC