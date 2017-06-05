Ban heavy vehicles on Rampura link ro...

Ban heavy vehicles on Rampura link road: HC

Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

The High Court today directed the government to ban for three months heavy vehicles on Demra-Amulia road, a link road at Sheikher Jaiga in Dhaka's Rampur area to protect the road from damage. The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their inability and incompetency to control traffic congestion through restraint and prohibition of heavy vehicle movement on the road should not be declared illegal.

Chicago, IL

