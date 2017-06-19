Attack on Fakrul: 26 BNP men sued in ...

Attack on Fakrul: 26 BNP men sued in counter case

A day into a case was filed against 26 Awami League men over the attack on Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in Chittagong, 26 BNP men were sued today alleging that a vehicle of his motorcade hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on their way to Rangamati. Md Mohsin, CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver of Rangunia area, lodged the case against the BNP men with the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shahidullah Kaisar under Speedy Trial Act-2002 .

