Atomic Energy Commission bill placed in parliament

A bill titled "Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Bill, 2017" was placed in Parliament today to update the version of the "Bangladesh Atomic Commission Order, 1973" in Bangla. Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman placed the bill in the House and it was then sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further scrutiny.

Chicago, IL

