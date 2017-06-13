At least 48 dead in rain-triggered la...

At least 48 dead in rain-triggered landslides in Bangladesh

At least 51 people were killed and 11 others injured in landslides in Bangladesh following three days of heavy rainfall across the country, a top disaster management official said on Tuesday. Most of the deaths occurred in two districts, Rangamati and Bandarban, which the meteorological office said had been pounded by heavy rains since early Monday.

