Apparel makers aim $1b from Japan despite dip
Shipments to Japan declined 3.7 percent to $945.47 million in the first 11 months of 2016-17 because of a fall in prices of goods and security concerns following the Holey Artisan attack in Dhaka last year, according to exporters. Though the earnings fell 16.09 percent short of the Export Promotion Bureau's periodic target of $1.12 billion, exporters hope to cross the $1 billion mark by the end of the fiscal year, an achievement already made in the EU, the US and Canadian markets.
