AL's founding anniversary: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning paid homage to portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi-32 of Dhaka. Marking the 68th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League, she placed floral wreaths both as the prime minister and the party leader at the portrait of Bangabandhu and stood there in solemn silence for some time.

