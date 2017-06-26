ADB signs $300 million in loans for B...

ADB signs $300 million in loans for Bangladesh rail project

Economic Relations Division Secretary Kazi Shofiqul Azam and Jyotsana Varma, principal country specialist of ADB, signed the loan agreement in Dhaka on Wednesday. "This project, which is closely aligned with Bangladesh's Seventh Five Year Plan, will provide efficient, safe and environmentally-friendly railway transport," Varma said in a statement.

