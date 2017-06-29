A Linguistic Examination of Twelve St...

A Linguistic Examination of Twelve Stories

14 hrs ago

As part of the Library of Bangladesh series, Dhaka Translation Center has published a translation of twelve stories written by Hasan Azizul Haq, one of the most prolific writers of contemporary Bengali literature. The translator of Twelve Stories , Bhaskar Chattopadhyay, is himself a writer who has authored a number of significant works in Bengali.

Chicago, IL

