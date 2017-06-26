4 holidaymakers killed in Bandarban road crash
At least four people including three children were killed in a road accident in Lama upazila of Bandarban this morning. The deceased were identified as Jahidul Islam, 10, Md Sarwar, 12, Md Asad, 13, of the district's Ali Kodom upazila, and Manzurul Alam, 42, of Chokoria upazila of Cox's Bazar, police said.
