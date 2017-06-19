4,500 displaced, 170 killed as rains refuse to abate in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 21 - At least 4,500 people remained lodged in some 50 shelters in southeastern Bangladesh and more evacuees continue to trickle in as the death toll from ongoing heavy rains touched 170, various sources said. Close to 4,500 people are living in shelters, which are expected to remain open until July 15 in view of the possibility of further rains and landslides, Efe news quoted Bangladeshi Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Shah Kamal as saying on Tuesday.

