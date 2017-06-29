3 of a family among 4 killed in Siraj...

3 of a family among 4 killed in Sirajganj road crash

Read more: The Daily Star

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured when a bus rammed a microbus on Dhaka-Bogra highway at Ghurka Beltala in Raiganj upazila early today. The deceased were identified as Mili Begum, 35, wife of Harun-or-Rashid, her son Sagar, 13, Mili's father-in-law Solaiman, 65, of Kahalu upazila and Abdul Khalek, 32, a microbus driver of Dupchachia upazila of Bogra district.

Chicago, IL

