3 of a family among 4 killed in Sirajganj road crash

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured when a bus rammed a microbus on Dhaka-Bogra highway at Ghurka Beltala in Raiganj upazila early today. The deceased were identified as Mili Begum, 35, wife of Harun-or-Rashid, her son Sagar, 13, Mili's father-in-law Solaiman, 65, of Kahalu upazila and Abdul Khalek, 32, a microbus driver of Dupchachia upazila of Bogra district.

