3 Neo-JMB men held in Bogra
Police claimed to have detained three members of Neo-Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh in Adamdighi upazila of Bogra last night. The detainees were identified as Habibur Rahman alias Rasel, 34, son of Abu Bakkar Siddik of Gaibandha, Abdullahil Kafi alias Farhan, 20, son of Tipu Sultan and Abdul Aziz Mamun, 28, son of Shamsuzzhola of Chapainawabganj, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC