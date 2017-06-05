3 Neo-JMB men held in Bogra

3 Neo-JMB men held in Bogra

Police claimed to have detained three members of Neo-Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh in Adamdighi upazila of Bogra last night. The detainees were identified as Habibur Rahman alias Rasel, 34, son of Abu Bakkar Siddik of Gaibandha, Abdullahil Kafi alias Farhan, 20, son of Tipu Sultan and Abdul Aziz Mamun, 28, son of Shamsuzzhola of Chapainawabganj, police said.

