20 killed in Bangladesh landslides

1 hr ago

Dhaka, June 13 - At least 20 people were killed in landslides triggered due to heavy rain in Bangladesh, authorities said on Tuesday. Influenced by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, rains have lashed three hill districts of Chittagong, Cox's Bazaar and Bandarban since Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

