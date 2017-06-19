2 killed in Bogra road crash

The mangled body of the truck that collided head-on with a bus in Sherpur upazila of Bogra on June 23, 2017. Photo: Collected Three people were killed and five others injured in a road crash that took place during the Eid rush of home-bound people on Bogra-Dhaka highway in Bogra's Sherpur upazila.

