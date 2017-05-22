What Does It Feel Like to Have a Slave?

No one thinks the enslavement of Eudocia "Lola" Pulido by Alex Tizon and his parents was morally defensible, but some have condemned the family with greater sympathy than others. Among the more sympathetic is New York 's Jesse Singal , who reads Tizon's story as a tale of moral luck-one that teaches how a decent person like Tizon becomes implicated in a wicked social arrangement.

