UPDATE 1-Bangladesh to speed up rice imports in wake of flooding

DHAKA, May 25 Bangladesh will speed up plans to import rice to build reserves and rein in local prices after flash floods hit domestic output, government officials said on Thursday. As part of that, a Bangladeshi delegation is now in Vietnam to finalise imports of the staple grain in a government-to-government deal, said a procurement official, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

