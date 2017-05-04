Two suspected militants killed in pol...

Two suspected militants killed in police raid in Bangladesh

Reuters

Two suspected militants blew themselves up on Sunday when counter-terrorism police stormed a house in western Bangladesh, police said, the latest in a series of raids on Islamist hideouts. Police said the two men killed themselves by detonating explosives as officers launched an early morning raid in a village in Jhenidah district, about 100 miles west of the capital Dhaka after a tip-off.

Chicago, IL

