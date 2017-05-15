Two suspected militant dens cordoned ...

Two suspected militant dens cordoned off in Bangladesh

Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 16 : The Rapid Action Battalion paramilitary force of Bangladesh has reported cordoned off two suspected militant hideouts. According to the Daily Star and the Dhaka Tribune, the Jhenidah the suspected militant hideouts are located in the Sadar Upazila of Jhenidah district.

