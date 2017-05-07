Two killed in police raid on militant...

Two killed in police raid on militants' hideout in western Bangladesh

At least two suspected militants were killed on Sunday after Bangladeshi police stormed a house in the western Jhenidah district, where members of the banned Neo-JMB group were holed up. Two police officials sustained bullet injuries as the suspected militants opened fire at law enforcers after they encircled the house, Rahman said.

