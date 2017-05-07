Two killed in police raid on militants' hideout in western Bangladesh
At least two suspected militants were killed on Sunday after Bangladeshi police stormed a house in the western Jhenidah district, where members of the banned Neo-JMB group were holed up. Two police officials sustained bullet injuries as the suspected militants opened fire at law enforcers after they encircled the house, Rahman said.
